Members of the Horsham Hornets junior representative teams gathered at the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Friday for the Association's first junior presentation ceremony. The event was a resounding success and saw trophies awarded across 18 teams from the Under 12 to Under 18 age groups. READ MORE: The four award categories for each team were Most Valuable Player, Best Defensive Player, Most Improved player and the Hornet Award. The Scott Funslow Memorial Leadership Award was presented to 2021/22 recipient Ryan Pfitzner.

