news, local-news,

Former Horsham Saint Darcy Tucker marked his 100th AFL match in perfect fashion, kicking a goal in the Fremantle Dockers' three-point away win against Geelong on Saturday. Alongside his major, the 25-year-old also collected 17 disposals in the win that has strengthened the Dockers' premiership credentials. READ MORE: Tucker said it was a special milestone. "100 games, when I have time to reflect on it, I'm just really proud of it," Tucker said. "There has been a lot of ups and downs on the journey, obviously with injury. "It's been a tough road for us as a footy Club as well, when I first got here, we had that rebuild and it's been a long time since we have had success. "We are reaping the rewards now and it's a really special group to be a part of. I'm really excited about the future of this footy club and where we can take it from here." Fremantle drafted Tucker from the Rebels with pick 27 of the 2015 draft. Across his 100 games Tucker has kicked 35 goals and averages 15.9 disposals per game. After seven rounds the Dockers sit in third place on the ladder with six wins and just one loss. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/30b0e233-1962-422e-afe6-775e7ca2c460.jpeg/r0_72_3850_2247_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg