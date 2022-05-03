news, local-news,

A new plan looks to place the Wimmera on the foodie map by bringing the best out of the region's artisanal food and drink makers. The state government has given the green light to the Wimmera Development Association's Wimmera Southern Mallee Food Experience project, which has received a $64,500 funding allocation. The project aims to highlight the region's farm gate producers and build on visitor experience in the region by creating food tourism trails. Wimmera Development Association development director Chris Sounness said he hoped to project would give the Wimmera's small-scale producers the opportunity to expand their distribution and build the region's name. READ MORE: "We are trying to highlight what is available in the region and how people can access it, this would involve putting together a trail, highlighting where farm businesses are to increase traffic to them," he said. The initial stages of the project would see the compilation of a "farm gate food trail" throughout the Wimmera and Southern Mallee. Such trails, which are found in other regions such as the Otways, provide a map for tourists to find farmers selling farm gate products, and where to find local products online. Mr Sounness said the project would then seek to make Wimmera-made products available across the region in supermarkets, cafes and delis. "Distribution is really difficult for farm-gate producers. No matter where you go in the Wimmera Southern Mallee, we want local produce to be available," he said. "We are also making sure online purchases are available and setting up logistics." The project will also provide back-end support for producers looking to market their local products, both in the region and outside. OTHER NEWS: Mr Sounness said the project represented a different way to create value from the region's agricultural products. "In the past, there has been more of a focus on producing commodities, that is what we have a reputation for," he said. "We produce very high-quality commodities such as wheat, barley, canola, lentils and chickpeas, but there is growing awareness that there are a lot of business opportunities involved in food production. "There is quite a broad range of products available in the region. From craft breweries being established to wineries. Business producing specialised chickpea flower and making products available as ready-to-make biscuit recipes." Funding for the Wimmera Southern Mallee Food Experience Project was provided by the state government's Small Scale and Craft program. Stream Three of the program provided grants of between $25,000 and $100,000 to eligible small-scale and craft agribusinesses to support projects that created a unique visitor experience, engaging multiple small-scale and craft producers, and putting their regions on the map. To find out more about the Small-Scale and Craft Program visit: agriculture.vic.gov.au/smallscaleandcraftprogram. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/bd8c1cad-82c9-4064-9f42-41cde1957a7e.jpg/r0_994_1536_1862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg