news, local-news,

Minyip-Murtoa legend John Delahunty marked a significant milestone in winning style on Saturday, as the Burras downed Warrack by 50 points. The match was Delahunty's 200th Senior football match in the region, all of which - bar several interleague appearances - have come for the Burrras. The 2019 Minyip-Murtoa premiership coach - who is now part of the furniture at the Burras - told the Wimmera Mail-Times that the experience was "good fun". READ MORE: "They let me walk out onto the ground with my three young boys which was good," Delahunty said. "That was really nice. It was good and nice to have a win with it as well." With a surname like his, Delahunty was only ever going to ply his trade for the Burras. He made his Senior debut around 17 years ago against Stawell in Stawell under relative David "Donk" Delahunty. "I don't remember a heap about the game, I was 15 at the time I think it was 2005," Delahunty said. "That was a great day. Donk Delahunty was coaching at the time and I was playing alongside some really good players then. "Leigh Funcke was the full forward at the time and it was probably the only time in my career I was allowed in the forward line - as a forward pocket. "They made me run around there for a bit so I got to learn off the best in Leigh. He was a really good mentor in my first year of footy." 17-years later and Delahunty is now the one doing the mentoring as the elder statesman at the Burras. "I'm always willing to give advice but if the boys listen to it or take it on board I'm not sure if they do or not," he laughed. "I really do enjoy the banter of the young guys." As for highlights across his 200 games Delahunty has a host to choose from. He is a multiple winner of Minyip-Murtoa's Best and Fairest, finished runner up in the 2015 Toohey Medal and has been a playing coach of the Wimmera's senior interleague side. Understandably it is Minyip-Murtoa's 2019 premiership - the club's first since 1998 - that stands out most to him. "The whole year of 2019 was brilliant," he said. "Just seeing the development and a team coming together throughout the whole year was just thoroughly enjoyable," he said. Since 2019 the Burras have been the most dominant team in the competition, losing just the one match from 33 games. That success has coincided with the latter half of Delahunty's career, however his early years with the Burras weren't as fruitful. Although he is enjoying the Burras' time in the sun he still has fond memories of those leaner times and the lessons learned. "The first half of those 200 games probably weren't overly successful but from 2009 onwards we've probably been winning more games than losing," he said. "Even when we were getting pumped by 10, 20 goals after the game we'd still have fun. "Stalwarts of the club like Brent Hudson and Dave Byrnes they would just give you great reality checks and tell you that it's only a game of football at the end of the day. MORE NEWS: "We used to have a lot of fun at the end of those games and just get on with it." At a relatively young 32-years-old, Delahunty is hopeful that he still has a few more years left before he hangs up the boots. He wasn't convinced that he would reach the 300 game mark however. "I'd only be taking a young fella's spot if I'm playing up to that age I reckon. We'll give that to someone else," he said. "We'll see. "How many games do we play in a year?"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/6af17668-7278-42e8-b3c9-6da8d16eee28.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg