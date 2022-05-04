news, local-news,

EPA continues its remediation works at the Lemon Springs dumping site, with more than 1300 tonnes of liquid waste and 2300 tonnes of contaminated soil removed to date. A total of 19 dump sites on the property have now been cleared of waste, with an estimated 13 further locations to be cleaned up. An EPA spokesperson said the group was working with environmental experts and auditors to ensure the site was remediated to a safe condition. The first site was successfully backfilled in April. Results of the groundwater sampling conducted in March have shown no signs of contamination. READ MORE: Additional groundwater wells are scheduled to be installed on the site in the next month which will help to further monitor water quality. EPA will keep the community informed of the monitoring results throughout the project. There are an estimated 32 areas of waste substances unlawfully buried underground on the 1,400-acre property. The EPA has previously said it the dump shows no signs of contaminating the region's groundwater, about which residents have expressed concerns. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/4fc93e05-211f-45ee-afef-3d5373956ffa.jpg/r0_45_433_290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg