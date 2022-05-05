news, local-news,

Longerenong College enjoyed a splendid ceremony in April to celebrate the graduation of their 2021 cohort. The agricultural school's principal, Avril Hogan, had nothing but praise for the graduating class. "This group was really resilient; they did both years over the COVID-19 period," Ms Hogan said. "It was a tough time; they came here for the full Long experience - we're all about the hands on. READ MORE: "(The class of 2021) adapted to online learning during the lockdown period really, really well and getting them back on campus was fantastic. "Their commitment to finishing was a credit to them. We pivoted and we changed our delivery but the students stuck with it, and they need to be really proud of that. "We haven't had a pandemic in a hundred years, and they managed to complete their qualifications through that." Ms Hogan said she was proud that every student from the class of 2021 was employed in the agricultural industry. The ceremony's guest speaker was former student Bridie Ayton from Casterton, who spoke about her career journey since graduating from Longerenong College. The Horsham Rural City Council 2021 Longerenong College Citizen of the Year went to Airley Mulraney, while Megan Clothier was Dux of both of the Advanced Dimploma of Agribusiness Management and Diploma of Agronomy. The remaining Dux Award went to Olivia Surridge (Cert IV in Agriculture - Agricultural Apprenticeship), while Emma Lubke (Advanced Diploma of Agribusiness Management) and Melea McKay (Cert IV in Agriculture) were named Dux of First Year for their respective courses. All Dux awards were sponsored by O'Connors, Horsham. The Farm Management Award (Agricultural Apprenticeship) was won by Jake Mills and Charlie Cox, while Jackson Medlyn went home with the Apprenticeship Achievement Award. Thomas Fogden and Bethany Vogelzang won Most Outstanding Effort in Show Steer Preparation, sponsored by Horsham Agricultural Society. Other award winners included Elyssa Hausler - Plant Collection (Advanced Diploma of Agribusiness Management), Tom Baird - Prize Collection (Certificate IV in Agriculture), Bethany Cochrane - Plant Collection (Apprentices) and Kayla-Mae Hyslop - Insect Collection for both courses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/89b1bfa1-578d-4885-84b7-4ee38504f7f2.jpg/r2_0_1800_1016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg