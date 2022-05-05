news, local-news,

It was a fruitful weekend for the Wimmera Football Netball League's junior interleague netball sides at the Golden City Tournament in Bendigo, with two out of three side's making the grand final. The Under 13 side fell short against Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association 6-10 in the decider, while the Under 15s were crowned champions after accounting for Ballarat Pride 16-9. The Under 17s side fought hard across their six matches, earning themselves a win against Echuca. Under 15s coach Vernetta Taylor was full of praise for her title-winning side which had only trained together for three weeks prior to the carnival. READ MORE: "It was fantastic," Taylor said. "They're a very talented group of players. Obviously from a range of clubs across the Wimmera Netball Association. "To be able to put together the strong performances needed to go all the way through and take out that grand final was extremely impressive." Taylor commended her players' versatility in their positioning during the tournament. "We were able to put the players in a range of positions and still combine very well," she said. "We did have an injury scare with one of the players - she's fine - and we were able to cover her and work together as a team to get the job done." Although she declared the victory was an entire team effort, Taylor gave special mention to Eva Manserra who she said had a "tough day at the office". "She (Manserra) had a couple of falls and took quite a bit of skin off and was in quite a bit of pain," she said. "Her resilience that she showed was amazing. "They patched her up and she was covered in bandages head to toe." All three sides will now turn their attention to the Northern Zone Association Championships, which are being held in Bendigo on June 5. "That becomes our real focus now," Taylor said. MORE NEWS: "If they're able to put in a repeat performance and finish top-two at that tournament they will then qualify for Association Championships finals in Melbourne in mid-July. "That's been our goal from when the team was first put together. So we're certainly heading in the right direction." Three Horsham District Football Netball League sides also competed in the Golden City Tournament. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/eaa6b9ce-170e-4174-898d-a26a18180c73.jpg/r4_0_1029_579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg