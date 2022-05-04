U3A commitee re-elected at annual meeting, expo next focus

news, local-news,

Horsham's University of the Third Age committee has been re-elected for another year at the university's annual general meeting last month. University of the Third Age committee president Rick Walker said the meeting went well. "We were very fortunate we had the mayor sit in and conduct the meeting while we all stood aside to be re-elected," Mr Walker said. "Our guest speaker was Charlie Helyer from Horsham Neighbourhood House. "That was very interesting; the Neighbourhood House does more things than most people realise... they're in Horsham North, but they're for all of Horsham." READ MORE: Mr Walker said the committee was looking to build a relationship between the University of the Third Age and Horsham Neighbourhood House. "We wanted to find out what the Neighbourhood House actually does," Mr Walker said. "They do quite a few classes. The university's AGM also set the agenda for the next twelve months. "The biggest item in the calendar this year is going to be in the first week of October," Mr Walker said. "We're having an expo at the town hall as part of seniors week, we'll be sharing it with Horsham Rural City Council. "We're aiming to have a representative of every club in Horsham to come along so we can tell people what you can do in Horsham. "It's going to be big; there's going to be probably 30 different stands there. It's going to be a fairly big expo, and all on one day." MORE NEWS: "It's going to be big; there's going to be probably 30 different stands there. It's going to be a fairly big expo, and all on one day." Mr Walker said the expo was inspired by recent migration to the area. "We're getting quite a few people from Melbourne and other places now, and they don't know what's available in Horsham," he said. Mr Walker said the expo would be the "biggest thing" for the year, and added it's "business as usual" otherwise. "We're out of the major COVID-19 problems," Mr Walker said. More information on University of the Third Age and Horsham Neighbourhood House are available on their websites.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/ef587688-29de-4bcf-a7a5-e686d6e59842.jpg/r8_305_3256_2140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg