The Wimmera Development Association have labelled housing the region's number one challenge inhibiting livability and economic growth. The 2022 Housing Blueprint intends to deliver plans and innovative housing solutions, according to WDA executive director Chris Sounness. Mr Souness said the region's demographics were behind the region's lagging growth. "Our region, in general, is older than others in the state," Mr Sounness said, citing that in the past 60 years, the Wimmera's population has increased by 8.7 per cent while the number of houses occupied has almost doubled. "But just because we're older, that doesn't mean we don't need houses." READ MORE: In December 2020, WDA delivered a housing report highlighting the region's significant housing challenges. The 2022 Housing Blueprint is a natural progression from that report's findings, Mr Sounness said. "It's building on the work we've done earlier, which highlighted some of the clannges around the housing shortage, both for people looking to buy a home and also looking to rent," he said. "The lack of housing affordability, rental and social housing availability shortages, construction industry capacity and skill development deficits, and the combined impacts on economic development are very evident within the region. These challenges have been further exacerbated by COVID-19." Mr Sounness said one of the most significant issues affecting the rental crisis, in particular, was the existence of a larger "hidden market" than most of Victoria. MORE NEWS: A hidden market is when "you've got to know someone to find rentals", according to Mr Sounness. "It's a real challenge when we're trying to attract people to the region," he said. "When you look to the region, you probably want to rent before you buy, and if you're moving and you don't know anyone and look online, there's a lot less houses than would be anywhere else in the state." The WDA's blueprint suggests seven foundations to address issues in the sector. The Wimmera Development Association (WDA) has launched its Housing Blueprint to address the region's dire housing shortage, delivering plans for innovative housing solutions based on seven core foundations. With an apparent need to act, the report findings led to support from the Department of Jobs, Precinct and Regions to implement the recommendations through the Department's Regional Recovery Fund. "We're pleased to be launching the Blueprint," he said. "It is a valuable step forward in addressing the region's housing crisis. With WDA projecting 1.9% regional population growth over the next 15 years, there is a need for innovative housing and regional infrastructure solutions to support this growth target. OTHER NEWS: "In combination with access to community facilities, healthcare and childcare, housing was acknowledged as a critical component in attracting and retaining people in the region. "The Blueprint strategies are aimed at accommodating new migrants and the everchanging needs of residents, particularly ageing community members, with a focus on 'ageing in place' ensuring retiring community members are able to remain and be involved within our strong and vibrant communities. "Housing choice and availability is a significant contributor to the liveability equation for new residents and for businesses attracting new staff, so several integrated solutions were needed to initiate future housing diversity and at a faster rate than is currently being delivered. The blueprint's seven core foundations were developed with extensive regional consultation, and all support the region's growth target, buoyant job projections and poised economic growth potential. The foundations support the enhancement of small township planning schemes and capacities to increase land availability and establish new partnerships, as has commenced with Haven Home Safe. There are also plans to develop a regional housing structure to build, own, rent and sell affordable housing for ageing, low-income earning families, relocating staff and lifestyle migrants. Additionally, there is a focus on supporting the region's construction capacity and skills pipelines, with efforts being progressed to attract construction tradespeople and businesses to the region. For more information on the Wimmera Development Association's Housing Taskforce, visit www.wda.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

