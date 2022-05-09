The Wimmera Mail-Times

Four charged in drug syndicate bust after Western Highway pull over

Updated May 9 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 7:00am
ARRESTS: A 73-year-old Hayborough man and a 49-year-old Norton Summit man were arrested and both were charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence, 1,4 butanediol. Picture: FILE

DETECTIVES from the Echo Taskforce have charged four people this week as part of their investigations in to an alleged drug trafficking syndicate after an arrest on the Western Highway in January.

