Police issue call out after letterbox vandalised in Stawell

STAWELL Police are asking for public assistance following an instance of criminal damage and theft in April.
At about 10.30pm on April 30, the resident of a property on Darlington Road, Stawell heard two to three male voices outside of his house.
The following morning the man found their letterbox broken into small pieces. The letter box pieces had been left in the middle of the intersection on Darlington and Newington roads.
The actual post which housed the letter box as well as the identifying numbers have been stolen and remain outstanding.
A Stawell Police spokesperson called the behaviour 'idiotic'.
"This is disappointing, idiotic behaviour that now leaves the victim with a significant cost to replace their letterbox," the spokesperson said.
If anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation, they can contact First Constable Cliff Harrison at the Stawell Police Station on 5358 8222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
