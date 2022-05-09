Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum's 2022 Queen's Birthday Rally

The Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum at Jeparit is welcoming back its Annual Vintage Rally over the Saturday and Sunday of the coming Queens Birthday long weekend, June 11 and 12. After missing the last two years due to COVID-19 impacts, the museum committee are excited to bring back the event this year with the theme of "Sharing our Memories".
The Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum holds Australia's largest range of agricultural machinery from the 1890's to 1940's, including locally manufactured cultivating machines to harvesters.
The displays demonstrate the hardships and ingenuity of the pioneering agricultural heritage of the region, with the centre-piece being the extensive collection of vintage Massey Fergusson tractors.
The museum's displays of heritage buildings, furniture, house-hold items and memorabilia capture the feel of yesteryear and immerse the visitor in the pioneering atmosphere of farming life in the early 1900's.
The first Vintage Rally was held in 2008 in an attempt to raise awareness of the historic assets located at the museum that has often been described as one of Australia's best-kept secrets.
The annual Vintage Rally has grown to become the premier event of the year for the museum and allows visitors to see key exhibition items in action.
This year the rally will have guest presentations by local historian Phil Molesworth on the pioneer John Coppock; Craige Proctor talking about pioneering women and the German settlement of the area; and the Dimboola & District Historical Society will be presenting a slideshow of historical slides from its collection.
Many more activities, stalls and displays are planned for the weekend. Keep up to date on all these on the Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum and Visit Hindmarsh Facebook pages.
For more information, please contact Jeff Woodward, Tourism and Economic Development Officer, on 03 5391 4444.
