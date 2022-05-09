The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum's 2022 Queen's Birthday Rally

Updated May 10 2022 - 6:55am, first published May 9 2022 - 10:00pm
MUSEUM: The committee are excited to bring back the event in 2022 with the theme of Sharing our Memories. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Wimmera Mallee Pioneer Museum at Jeparit is welcoming back its Annual Vintage Rally over the Saturday and Sunday of the coming Queens Birthday long weekend, June 11 and 12. After missing the last two years due to COVID-19 impacts, the museum committee are excited to bring back the event this year with the theme of "Sharing our Memories".

