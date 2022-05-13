Round four of the Wimmera Football Netball League certainly delivered on its promise to entertain and round five should be no different.
In the Senior football, winless Horsham Saints and Nhill Tigers will be pitted against each other at Coughlin Park.
The Saints would have expected to be on the board by now and will not be short of motivation against the Tigers.
The Saints will look to Star midfielder Mitch Martin to continue his purple patch which has seen him named his side's best in every game so far.
The Tigers have shown plenty of fight in 2022 and won't make it easy for the Saints.
Minyip-Murtoa and Ararat remain the only undefeated teams after the Burras accounted for an inaccurate Giants by 18 points in round four.
This week the Giants will be looking to bounce back immediately against the Horsham Demons at City Oval.
The Demons suffered their second consecutive loss at the weekend, when they were defeated by Warrack 75-69.
A win for the Demons will do wonders for their season, however the Giants form in 2022 will see them head in as favourites.
Stawell's clash with Dimboola looks to be an intriguing affair.
Dimboola has been competitive in every match in 2022, however only have one win to show for their efforts.
Matthew Rosier has been a star for them accruing two team-best performances from four matches.
Stawell has an extra win under its belt, although has had the easier draw.
A win to Stawell would put them well on track for finals.
In the final match Ararat face Warrack in what will be an huge challenge for the Eagles.
The Rats haven't put a foot wrong in 2022 and have four wins from four games.
Against Dimboola they lost star Tom Mills to VFL duties, however still cruised to a 44 point triumph.
The Eagles will be brimming with confidence after their win against the Demons (their first of the season) but will need to be at their very best if they are to push the Rats.
The Eagles must keep an eye on Rats' champion Ben Taylor who has been his side's most impressive player two times in 2022.
In the A Grade netball, the Horsham Demons go head-to-head with the Southern Mallee Giants in what will be a significant test for the Giants.
The Giants were handed their first loss for the year on Saturday - against the Burras - and there's little doubt their coaching staff will be looking for a swift response from the players.
The undefeated Demons are flying in 2021 and look to be the early-season premiership frontrunners.
The side had a 37 point win against the Eagles, with Georgie Carberry shooting well for 35 goals.
In their match against Stawell, Dimboola will look to notch their second win of the season.
The Warriors are winless, while the Roos had a 9 point win over Ararat in round four to claim their first points of the season.
Attacker Nicole Polycarpou was prolific scoring 29 goals for the Roos.
Last but not least, Ararat will look to return to their winning ways when they host Warrack.
The Rats remain on eight points for the season after they fell short against the Burras.
The Eagles are yet to win a game and will be hungry.
The Burras have a bye in both football and netball, while the Horsham Saints netballers will also have a week off as Nhill aren't fielding an A Grade side.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
