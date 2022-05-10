The Wimmera Mail-Times

St Brigid's College officially open new outdoor facility

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 10 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
HOOPS: St Brigid's students Dominik Trebicki and Darcy Taylor with Sharon Fedke at the school's new basketball court. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

St Brigid's new outdoor facility was officially broken in with a school-wide basketball shootout, as the school celebrates the end of a series of renovations and upgrades.

