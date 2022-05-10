St Brigid's new outdoor facility was officially broken in with a school-wide basketball shootout, as the school celebrates the end of a series of renovations and upgrades.
The new outdoor area is part of a $7.5 million project at the school, which included the construction of a new STEM building, completed in 2021, and the refurbishment of the school's North Wing.
Encompassed in the outdoor space is a new basketball court, shaded seating areas with downball courts and landscaped garden beds woven in between.
St Brigid's principal Gerard Raven the aim of the build was to provide a diversity of learning environments.
"I think that it will give students an opportunity for relaxation and learning in a different space. So it is all about learning, learning in indoor spaces and learning outside. Our focus is on learning," he said.
"We believe in continuous improvement at St Brigid's. It is the journey that matters not the destination."
To coincide with the opening the outdoor space the school has also started a basketball development squad headed by former Big V basketball player, Hornets coach and St Brigid's staff member Sharon Fedke.
Ms Fedke said she will work closely with students interested in developing their basketball skills, fostering the new age of basketball talent out of the school.
"It is giving more specialist development to the kids, those that want to take their basketball further," she said.
"What I am trying to do is help develop them, not just on the basketball court from a skills perspective, but overall about health and nutrition, body management and what you need to do to take it to the next level."
The students will train with the development squad two times a week, utilising the school's indoor and outdoor basketball courts.
"We are hoping we can get some more kids on board. Right now we have a few kids that are interested, but once this gets started if there are other kids that want to be involved, that is the whole point," she said.
"I am so passionate about basketball and always have been. This is about imparting some of my knowledge onto the kids and seeing how far they can go with it."
