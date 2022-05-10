Two of Horsham Rural City Council's youngest employees have completed there three-year civil construction traineeships and are now looking forward to careers in local government.
Mayor Robyn Gulline visited the council's operations depot this week to congratulate Ben Rowan and Johney Htoo after the pair officially completed their certificate three qualifications.
Mr Rowan has learnt how to operate machinery such as rollers and jet-patching trucks that are used to construct and maintain rural roads.
Mr Htoo, who is a member of the Karen community, gained valuable experience in urban infrastructure.
He has spent the past three years building footpaths, installing concrete kerbs and channels.
Both will continue working in the operations team and the council will advertise for new civil construction trainees.
Cr Gulline said the council was committed to providing local people with career development and employment opportunities.
Council leaders also employs trainees and apprentices in the fields of carpentry, diesel mechanics, information technology and business administration.
Cr Gulline said being able to train people helped the Horsham community and council.
"There are often opportunities when they have completed apprenticeships and traineeships to apply for ongoing positions which become available with Council or they are skilled to take on jobs with other local employers," she said.
"The more young people who can be skilled here in the Wimmera, without having to go to larger regional cities or Melbourne, the stronger our community will be."
