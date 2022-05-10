The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Rural City Council support civil construction trainees who are now on the road to success

May 10 2022 - 5:00am
CERTIFICATE: Horsham mayor Robyn Gulline visited Ben Rowan and Johney Htoo after the pair officially completed their certificate three qualifications in civil construction. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Two of Horsham Rural City Council's youngest employees have completed there three-year civil construction traineeships and are now looking forward to careers in local government.

