The Wimmera Mail-Times

IDAHOBIT rainbow pride flag ruling in West Wimmera Shire

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
May 10 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIDE: The rainbow pride flag will fly on IDAHOBIT in West Wimmera Shire after a decision at a special council meeting on May 9. Picture: FILE

RAINBOW pride flags will now be flown in West Wimmera towns on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biophobia and Transphobia, after the council came to a decision at a special meeting on May 9.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.