Horsham umpiring product Seb Dalgleish took a major step in his burgeoning career on the weekend - officiating his first VFL match.
Dalgleish took charge of the round seven clash between Richmond and Port Melbourne, after a spot became available due to injuries and COVID-19.
"It was good fun, I enjoyed it a lot," Dalgleish said.
"There were probably one or two decisions that I wasn't a massive fan of but that happens every game."
Before his VFL call-up the Ballarat-based Dalgleish was honing his skills in the NAB League and the VFLW.
He said the VFL was "probably a step-up in intensity".
"Bigger bodies, harder tackles, harder bumps and that sort of stuff so a bit more to manage," he said.
"A bit bigger crowd as well which was nice to have."
Due to most VFL games being interstate in round eight, Dalgleish admitted he wasn't likely to back-up his maiden appearance immediately.
"Probably not this week but it's a foot in the door at least to potentially if there's other opportunities later in the year to go back up there," he said.
"I'll hopefully keep umpiring consistently across the rest of this year and if the opportunity comes take it with both hands and then ideally next year try and move up and be consistently doing senior footy."
Dalgleish confirmed that umpiring in the AFL one day would be "nice" however for the immediate future his focus is on "building the consistency and to be consistently doing VFL seniors".
Outside of football Dalgleish is completing his teaching degree in Ballarat and is currently on placement in Stawell.
He attends umpire training in Melbourne twice a week and has scheduled his university timetable round his commitments.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
