Free flu immunisation for children under five starts for children in Horsham Rural City

Updated May 11 2022 - 10:47am, first published 5:00am
FREE: Horsham Rural City Council will offer free flu shots to children under five years old across six dates between May to July.

Horsham Rural City Council children aged between six months and under five years can get free flu shots starting this month.

