Horsham Rural City Council children aged between six months and under five years can get free flu shots starting this month.
Manager Community Services and Safety Mandi Stewart said the Health Department recommended people aged six months and over get the annual vaccination, unless there was a medical reason not to.
"Vaccination is the most important measure to prevent influenza and its complications," Ms Stewart said.
"While everyone has been focussed on COVID-19 vaccines in recent months, the influenza vaccine is just as important.
"We strongly recommend people get the shot to keep their families and community safe. It's not mandatory but is available for those who want it," she said.
The Australian Government supplies seasonal influenza vaccines through the National Immunisation Program (NIP) for people most at risk.
Due to their increased risk of complications from the flu, the following groups can get flu shots for free.
However Council is only able to vaccinate the under-fives. Flu vaccinations are also available through local GPs and chemists.
Children who have not received a flu vaccination before will require a booster dose 28 days later.
Bookings for children over 6 months and under 5 years:
Thursday 19 May, 1pm-5pm: Book here
Friday 27 May, 9am-12pm: Book here
Thursday 23 June, 1pm-5pm: Book here
Friday 24 June, 9am-12pm: Book here
Thursday 28 July, 1pm-5pm: Book here
Friday 29 July, 9am-12pm: Book here
Preventative measures and infection control will be in place at the immunisation sessions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when conducting immunisations.
Social distancing measures will be in place, hand sanitiser will be provided.
People should not attend if they have fever, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath of a cough, or have returned from overseas in the past 14 days.
