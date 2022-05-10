Horsham Band to celebrate 150 years of music making

HORSHAM Rural City Band will be celebrating 150 years of history at a concert to be hosted at the Horsham Town Hall.
The Big Band Bash Variety Concert will bring together past and present members of the Horsham band for one night of performances in celebration of the groups history.
Advertisement
Special guest Wilbur Wilde, a well-known saxophonist who rose to prominence on Hey Hey It's Saturday, will attend the event and perform alongside junior band members.
Murtoa act Red Hot Marmas, a choir of both men and women of various ages, will also perform at the event alongside the band.
READ MORE:
The Horsham Rural City Band, which has been a mainstay at many public events in the region, was formed back in 1872 by Thomas Power as the Horsham Brass Band, and was renamed to the Rural City Band in the 1990s.
Over time, the bands membership, style and instruments have been subject to much change as members come and go, something the concert plans to celebrate.
It will also be an opportunity for friends, family members and Horsham supporters of 'live' music to come along and support the Band and welcome them onto the 'big stage' at the Horsham Town Hall.
The event will be hosted at the Horsham Town Hall Theatre on Sunday, May 29, 2pm. Funds raised from the night will go towards the Wimmera Base Hospital.
Tickets will be available on the Horsham Town Hall website www.horshamtownhall.com.au.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.