THREE Wimmera high schools are set to receive funding towards a career support program following reforms to the Victorian secondary education system announced in the 2022/23 state budget.
The Headstart program will expand to Edenhope College, Goroke P-12 and Kaniva College thanks to a $69.4 million budget commitment to expand to the program to every school across the state.
Headstart provides students with career planning support in an industry of their choice, and provides a training wage for students entering key industries such as building, construction, community services and health.
Minister for Education James Merlino said the new program would put students in a good position to pursue careers in growth industries.
"Study towards the important jobs that build and care for our state has the same value as any other education after school - and more young Victorians than ever before are pursuing careers in booming trades and services," he said.
This comes as the Victorian government announced changes to the state's senior school certificates, combining the Victorian Certificate of Education and Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning.
From 2023, the new VCE Vocational Major and Victorian Pathways Certificate will replace VCAL, alongside an investment of $120.2 million to help schools implement the new certificates and provide every student access to a core offering of 12 different Vocational Education and Training pathways.
The Vocational Major will replace Intermediate and Senior VCAL, preparing students to move into apprenticeships, traineeships, further education and training, non-ATAR university pathways or straight into the workforce.
Vocational Major students will undertake specific studies - Literacy, Numeracy, Work Related Skills and Personal Development Skills - as well as 180 hours of VET, their choice of other traditional VCE studies and time in the workplace, which will give them credits towards their certificate.
The six priority pathways within the core offering will be in health, community services and early childhood education, building and construction, digital and media technologies, hospitality, and engineering.
Additional pathways will also be available in automotive, agriculture and environment, hair and beauty, creative industries, sport and recreation, and business.
