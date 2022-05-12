The Wimmera Mail-Times

Three Wimmera schools get training support program under VCAL reforms

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:07am, first published 2:00am
TRAINING: Goroke P-12 will be a part of the Headstart program expansion, alongside Edenhope College and Kaniva College. Picture: FILE

THREE Wimmera high schools are set to receive funding towards a career support program following reforms to the Victorian secondary education system announced in the 2022/23 state budget.

