The Wimmera Mail-Times

Demons look to continue blistering start to 2022 | WFNL R5 2022 Preview

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THREATENING: Laharum look to be one of the teams to beat again in the HDFNL A Grade netball. Picture: ALEX BLAIN

Round five of the Horsham District Football and Netball League is nearly upon us and is not lacking in quality action.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.