Round five of the Horsham District Football and Netball League is nearly upon us and is not lacking in quality action.
In the A Grade netball, powerhouse side Laharum's clash with Noradjuha-Quantong looms as an entertaining affair.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The Demons are undefeated for the year while the Bombers have lost just the one match.
The Demons are fresh off a 28 point triumph over the Rams, while the Bombers dismantled Pimpinio by 26 points in round four.
Kalkee against Jeparit-Rainbow should also be a blockbuster.
The Kees look to be a genuine premiership contender, although they won't have it all their own way against a Storm outfit that has immense talent.
The tantalising matches don't end there as Harrow-Balmoral versus Kaniva-Leeor should also be a tight one.
The Southern Roos look strong again in 2022 and are coming off the bye, while the Cougars are 3-1 and put the Storm to the sword in round four.
The remaining two matches between Edenhope-Apsley and Natimuk United and Pimpinio and Rupanyup should be good viewing.
All four teams are in need of wins to kickstart their season.
The Swifts have the week off as Taylors Lake aren't fielding an A Grade team in 2022.
In the Senior football, Kalkee host Jeparit-Rainbow in what shapes as a battle for the ages.
Both sides have only lost one match for the season and a win for either would solidify their premiership credentials.
In their narrow round four win over Edenhope-Apsley, Kee Jasper Gunn continued his blistering 2022 form to be named his side's best player, while in their round four triumph over Kaniva-Leeor, Storm forward Peter Weir kicked a bag of six goals for the second consecutive week.
Both players should play a key role in whether their side can claim the points.
Across to Natimuk and the Rams face a big challenge in the form of Edenhope-Apsley.
The Saints may only have one win for 2022, but they have faced a tough draw that has included tight losses to Jeparit-Rainbow (11 points), Noradjuha-Quantong (28 points) and Kalkee (four points).
Advertisement
The Rams also have one win for the season, but after their 42 point loss to Laharum in round four, will need a huge response from their players if they are to challenge the Saints.
Against Kaniva-Leeor United, Harrow-Balmoral will look to tighten their grip on first position.
The Southern Roos are the only undefeated team left and it's hard to see the 10th-placed Cougars changing that.
Pimpinio will travel to Rupanyup to face the Panthers and will hope for an improved showing on their 112 point loss to Noradjuha-Quantong in round four.
The Panthers are nicely poised with three wins to their name and will be riding a high after their nine point win over the previously undefeated Swifts in round four.
Noradjuha-Quantong will head into their clash with Laharum brimming with confidence after their huge win against the Tigers.
Advertisement
The Bombers have won three on the trot after their first round loss.
The Demons will be buzzing after their first win of 2022 - against Natimuk United in round four.
The Swifts should bounce back from the loss when they take on Taylors Lake.
The Lakers have struggled so far in 2022, however should be commended for their fighting spirit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.