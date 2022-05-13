Birchip P-12 year 10 students Hudson McCredden and Sassia Coffey undertook work experience with Birchip Cropping Group during May.
Hudson, who lives on a farm at Reedy Dam west of Birchip, said he was appreciative of the opportunity with BCG and was looking forward to learning more about the agricultural industry.
"I love farming. I'm also interested to know more about the wider agricultural industry and gain and understanding of the different roles and job opportunities available," he said.
Sassia said she chose BCG because, while she had a interest in agriculture, she was still trying to figure out her career pathway.
"Within BCG there are a number of roles, from agronomist, researcher, technical support, administration, events and public relations so I will have the opportunity to explore some of these," she said.
BCG executive officer Fiona Best said the organisation was proud to support work experience, so actively promoted by Birchip P-12 School.
"Work experience is important for every student. By offering work experience it is also an opportunity for us to promote the positive experiences working in the agriculture industry can offer and the benefits the organisation provides farmers and rural communities," she said.
Birchip P-12 assistant principal and VCE coordinator Russell Christie said through work experience students had the ability to enhance employability skills.
"Students obtain confidence in themselves and realise the importance of studying hard at school to increase post-school options," he said.
"Birchip P-12 School thanks BCG and all our employers for providing opportunity to our students."
