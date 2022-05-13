The Wimmera Mail-Times

Birchip P-12 year 10 students Hudson McCredden and Sassia Coffey undertook work experience with Birchip Cropping Group

May 13 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORK EXPERIENCE: BCGs Ash Tierney with Birchip P-12 work experience student Sassia Coffey. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Birchip P-12 year 10 students Hudson McCredden and Sassia Coffey undertook work experience with Birchip Cropping Group during May.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.