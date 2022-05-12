The Wimmera Mail-Times

Realtors: Horsham well positioned to weather interest rate hike

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
May 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISING: Interest rate rises are a reaction to rising inflation, according the region's realtors. Picture: FILE

Horsham residents will need to pay more off their mortgage each month if the banks follow the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate rise announcement and pass it on to their consumers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.