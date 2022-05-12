Birchip Cropping Group's sowing program is well underway with roughly thirty percent of the program already in the ground.
BCG operations manager Genevieve Clarke said the ideal conditions had given the organisation's trials program the perfect start.
"The soil is still warm and with the rain we have had we are already seeing some of our canola and early sown wheat at Nullawil out of the ground," she said.
"This includes our time of sowing wheat trial which we would normally have to irrigate but the rain came at the right time which was great."
The BCG team plans to sow trials at Nullawil,Kalkee, Mitiamo, Charlton, Diggora, Walpeup, Quambatook and Balranald.
"This week we will move into the optimum sowing window for most crop types which will mean we will have our work cut out for us," Ms Clarke said.
"We have two sowing teams and the plan is to sow generally from the more northern sites to the southern sites.
"If, however we have a big dump of rain in the north for example, we will change plans and work around this, just as farmers do."
