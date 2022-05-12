The Wimmera Mail-Times

Birchip Cropping Group's sowing season program underway

May 12 2022 - 9:00am
SOWING: BCG is sowing approximately 130 trials in 2022 with research spanning from Balranald to Kaniva from varieties to nutrition, herbicides and agronomics. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Birchip Cropping Group's sowing program is well underway with roughly thirty percent of the program already in the ground.

