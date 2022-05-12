Matt Nield is as loyal a footballer as there is.
The 29-year-old has been playing men's football for Kalkee since he was 15 years old and in that time has gone on to become one of the senior side's most honest and reliable players.
Advertisement
This year alone, he has been named in his side's best players on three out of four occasions.
READ MORE:
Nield may not have won a senior grand final in that time but achieved something special on Saturday when he ran out for the Kees for his 200th appearance.
"It snuck up on me a bit," Nield said.
"It came a bit quicker than I expected but I'm pretty proud that I could get to 200 I suppose."
Nield was able to celebrate his milestone in winning fashion, as the Kees snuck home against Edenhope-Apsley by four points.
"We were pretty thrilled as a team to get that W," Nield said.
"As a team we didn't play that well on the day. We only played well during spurts throughout the day and were lucky to grind it out in the end and get the win."
Reflecting on his career so far, Nield said the team success of Kalkee had been a highlight.
"I've won a couple of reserves premierships but unfortunately I haven't quite got the senior one," he said.
"I've played in three or four senior grand finals but we've lost them all."
Nield is delighted to call himself a one-club player and said loyalty was something that he prides himself on.
He was full of praise for the club's culture and its inclusive environment.
"It's such a good family club," he said.
"Now that I've got a young one that sticks out even more.
Advertisement
"There's always people around helping out and helping us out which has been great.
"I've created some really good friendships over the years that I have no doubt will last beyond football."
After 200 games though, Nield isn't quite convinced that he has another 100 left in him to reach the 300 mark.
"I'll be lucky to get to 205 at the rate I'm feeling at the minute," he laughed.
"We'll see how I go I'm just taking it year by year now. My body's not pulling up like it used to when I was younger. Maybe, we'll see how I'm feeling."
Saturday's victory was the Kees' third of the year, with their only loss coming against the might of Harrow-Balmoral.
Advertisement
MORE NEWS:
Nield is hopeful that 2022 might be the year that the Kees win their first premiership since 2012.
"I'm very bullish on the year," he said.
"We've played sorta all the top teams so far and we've only lost to Harrow, by about ten goals but that score didn't really reflect how well we played.
"We're playing as a real team this year which is really good."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.