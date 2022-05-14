The Wimmera Mail-Times

Wimmera-Mallee croppers urged to be on high alert for high mice numbers in paddocks

Philippe Perez
May 14 2022 - 10:00pm
BE ALERT: Some moderate growth in mice has been seen in some paddocks through the Wimmera, which has spurred calls from Grain Producers Australia for farmers to be vigilant when sowing.

The Wimmera region has recorded a moderate increase in mice numbers throughout the past month, causing concern for croppers.

