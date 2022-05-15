West Wimmera Beetanical business has won numerous awards at the 2022 Sydney Royal National Honey Show.
Beetanical co-founders Tanya and Warren Stanley won silver in a manuka and eucalyptus honey MGO +30 event and a blue gum honey category at the event in April.
They also won bronze in a yellow honey box event, a red gum honey field and in a manuka honey category.
Mrs Stanley, who is originally from Horsham, said numerous individuals from across Australia entered into the show.
She said participants were judged on numerous criteria such as flavour, colour, aroma, clearness and brightness.
"We hope Beetanicals inspires other small business to back themselves, keep bee-lieving and chase their goals," she said
"Each little step and extra awareness gets us closer to our goal of being a household brand in the wellness space.
"Though humble about sharing achievements, we do so in order to grow. We celebrate the little and big things. Because from little things, big things really do grow."
Mrs Stanley said the couple wanted to dedicate these awards to Mr Stanley's parents.
"We dedicate these honey awards to Warren's parents, John and Bev Stanley of Stanley's Honey for producing premium single line honey that has been loved by so many for decades," she said.
"We are so grateful for the craft of beekeeping and knowledge and values that has been passed down through the generations since 1939."
Mrs Stanley said she was passionate about improving the business's products.
"We have attended more festivals and markets than we have in a long time, with the idea of re-connecting directly with our customers, hearing feedback and allowing for people to test our entire product range," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
