The Wimmera Mail-Times

West Wimmera Beetanical has won numerous awards at the 2022 Sydney Royal National Honey Show

Nick Ridley
By Nick Ridley
May 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONEY: Warren and John Stanley inspect their latest batch of honey. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

West Wimmera Beetanical business has won numerous awards at the 2022 Sydney Royal National Honey Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Ridley

Nick Ridley

Journalist

I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.