The Wimmera Mail-Times

Round two 2022 Blue Ribbon Spirit of Football and Netball award recipients

May 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNERS: Bianca Carr, Jessie Lakin and Will Gellatly with their round two Blue Ribbon awards. Pictures: CONTRIBUTED
William Gellatly photographed receiving his award from Warracknabeal Police officer Senior Constable Sam Noonan.

WFNL footballer - William Gellatly

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.