WFNL footballer - William Gellatly
The Round 2 winner of the Spirit of Football award for 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season Minyip Murtoa was Under 17 footballer William Gellatly.
Will Gellatly is a promising young footballing talent that is playing his top age year in the under 17s for Minyip Murtoa. Haling from his family farm at Lubeck, Will has Burra blood in his veins and plays with passion for his beloved black and blue every week.
A natural midfielder with the ability to play in multiple other positions as well, there isn't a ground contest that you would questions Will's ability to win.
When he's finished winning a 50/50, Will has the ability to follow up the contest and play and receive handballs to utilise his silky left foot and deliver to his teammates.
It is a familiar sight seeing the kid with Irish red locks with ball in hand as well as his defensive efforts to smother, spoil, block or tackle opposition players even if they do have the extra inches on him.
Gun footballer and gun fella in general, well deserved on this acknowledgement, well done Will.
WFNL netballer - Bianca Carr
The Round 2 winner of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Horsham Demons 17 and Under netballer Bianca Carr.
Bianca is a beautiful defender who shows grit and determination. She is a passionate netballer who is always keen to learn new ways to improve her game.
Bianca continues to grow as a player and young lady and we are extremely lucky to have her at Horsham.
A leader on and off the court and a team player who is happy to do whatever she is asked, it's not a surprise that Bianca has been awarded the Blue Ribbon Spirit of the Game award.
Bianca consistently displays excellent sportsmanship on and off the court and is a valued member of our Horsham Demons Netball club.
HDFNL netballer - Jessie Lakin
The Round two winner of the Horsham and District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Kalkee 17 and Under netballer Jesse Lakin.
Jessie started her netball at Horsham City Netball playing modi's and representing Saints and Demons.
She was fortunate enough to play in a successful Horsham Demons junior team over the next pathway of her junior years.
With this being her last year of juniors, she made a decision to finish her juniors with the Under 17 Kalkee girls where she is hoping they can finish off with more success and the Kees have welcomed her with open arms.
Kalkee Football Netball Club congratulates Jessie on receiving the Blue-Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award for round two.
