DESPITE a funding announcement to boost mobile connection issues across the Wimmera-Mallee region, volunteer fire fighters are still concerned enough isn't being done.
Maurie Dumesny is a volunteer firefighter at Laharum and for years, has been advocating for improved communications services in the region.
Advertisement
The district 17 volunteer fire fighter said the Grampians, Edenhope and Kaniva all had similar problems dealing with 4G connection issues.
He said it was important to have good communication services while dealing with fires and the connectivity issues were heightened in times of major bushfire emergencies.
Mr Dumesny said having a improved 4G connection might of helped Wimmera and South Australia firefighting services deal with the Langkoop fires in Edenhope, which started from a car fire in South Australia.
"There may have been less damage, and it may have improved some communications between South Australia and Victorian fire agencies dealing with the fire," he said.
Mr Dumesny said CFA leaders had spoken with Telstra regional general manager Steve Tinker and Member for Mallee Anne Webster about the issue and there had been 'some' improvements.
However, he said he had doubts if 4G connection issues in the Wimmera would be fixed.
"It doesn't matter who is in power they promise everything but they deliver very little," he said.
Read More:
Mr Dumesny's comments come after the Federal Government announced it would invest more than $2 million in the Wimmera-Mallee region to deal with 4G connection issues.
Telecommunications company Pivotel will build the new wireless infrastructure.
2500 properties under round two of a Regional Connectivity Program will be connected to the 4G network by June 2024.
15,000 square kilometres spanning from Edenhope to Hopetoun will be connected with telecommunications infrastructure so people can use the 4G network.
Federal Government leaders have already funded 11 projects in the Mallee under round one of the program.
Minister for regional communications Bridget McKenzie said the projects formed part of the Federal Government's continuing roll out of the $257 million Regional Connectivity Program.
"These round two projects will build upon the government's past investment in the Mobile Blackspot Program, which has funded 45 Mobile Black Spot Program projects across Mallee to date," she said.
"I'm very pleased that residents and businesses across western Victoria will soon be able to enjoy the benefits and opportunities that this project will bring in terms of digital connectivity."
Advertisement
Member for Mallee Anne Webster said the increased funding would help Wimmera residents immensely.
"The Mallee electorate is vast and areas of poor connectivity which has frustrated many," she said.
"Improvements to connectivity have therefore been a key focus of mine throughout my first three years as a federal member.
"It is not a simple task to get reliable connectivity in regional, rural and remote communities. It's a step-by-step process, with each component improving the lived experience."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.