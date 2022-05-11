The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Health appoints new chief strategy and regions officer

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:07am, first published May 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health soon-to-be chief strategy and regions officer, Dr Rob Grenfell, said he is committed to reducing the staggering difference in life expectancy for people in the regions when compared with their metro neighbours. Picture: supplied.

Grampians Health soon-to-be chief strategy and regions officer (CSRO) said he will strive to improve health outcomes for people living and working in the region as well as aim to tackle health care worker shortages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.