Horsham Rural City Council is looking to the future with the release of its investment attraction blueprint.
The Destination Horsham: Investment Attraction Strategy and Implementation Report, launched on Wednesday April 11 at the Wimmera Business Centre, laid out Council's vision for the region for the next two decades.
Advertisement
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline told the Wimmera Mail-Times the plan was about ensuring Horsham Rural City, and the Wimmera, grew in a strong and sustainable fashion.
"The benefit of investment means that a community
"Investment brings new jobs and growth, hopefully higher paying jobs, and makes it easier to attract new residents and retaining our current residents," Cr Gulline said.
Cr Gulline noted that a growing region had numerous benefits for ratepayers.
READ MORE:
"The more investment we can bring in, the more opportunities there are for our residents and a greater population gives yuou the opportunity to increase the quality of our facilities and everything rate-based," she said.
The plan was workshopped in consultation between HRCC and both state and Federal governments, according to HRCC Communities and Place director Kevin O'Brien.
"We liased with the Regional Development Australia and Regional Development Victoria, and also Grampians Tourism," Mr O'Brien said.
"We worked with all the stakeholders in the region... we've had discussions, building on their plans as well.
"It means we're aligned with various plans across the state and Federal level, so that e are on the same page."
The plan sets "bold targets" for the region including the goal of becoming Australia's "most dynamic sustainable energy region".
The campaign also explores the potential for the municipality to become a major nature-based tourism destination.
MORE NEWS:
The dependence on agriculture is also addressed, with increased local processing and export marketing the keys to adding strength to the region's main industry.
With investment in the right areas, HRCC believes it can deliver on certain goals.
Advertisement
These goals include becoming Australia's largest and most dynamic sustainable energy region and skills centre, a leading regional food and grain hub.
Also inside the plan are goals to develop diverse and affordable housing options to attract new residents,with a focus on bringing students and professionals to the region, and an "expansive, lucrative, and efficient export industry", making use of the Wimmera Intermodal Freight Terminal (WIFT) facility and continue to be a hub for exports.
Cr Gulline said in the post-COVID regional boom, the contest for investment opportunities was becoming increasingly competitive.
"It is essential the Wimmera is promoted on a national and international platform to attract companies that will generate new employment opportunities for current and future residents," she said.
"Horsham is at an exciting point in its development. With emerging agricultural innovation, education and technology, Horsham possesses the perfect platform and facilities that enable the development of new industry.
"We are also in a great position to capitalise on our natural environment by further developing our tourism presence.
Advertisement
OTHER NEWS:
"With affordable and available industrial land being supported by a strong agricultural base and a significant freight and logistics terminal, there is no better place to invest in now," Cr Gulline said.
The strategy includes an implementation plan which outlines the proactive and effective actions that will deliver Destination Horsham's objectives.
The Investment Attraction Strategy event also included the launch of the Austmine Victorian METS (mining equipment, technology and services) Export Hub in Horsham.
The evening session provided Wimmera industries information on how to access the ever growing global mining supply chain.
Advertisement
Presentations from long-standing Horsham businesses CHS Group and Smallaire were also part of the launch event.
The report builds on previous work done by Horsham Rural City Council, including local area plans and the City to River project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.