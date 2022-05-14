Round five of the Wimmera Football Netball League was full of compelling viewing.
In a tense and fiery battle between the two winless senior football sides, it was the Horsham Saints who triumphed 97-57 over the Nhill Tigers at Coughlin Park.
Although the score may suggest it wasn't a close game, up until part-way through the third quarter both sides were neck-and-neck.
At the final change Nhill were trailing 67-49 and that proved as close as they would get as the buoyant Saints over-ran them in the final quarter.
Saints coach David Johns was thrilled to see his side get off the mark in 2022.
"More so for all the players and particularly the supporters, it's been a bit of a slow start to the year," Johns said when asked if he was happy with the win.
"Over the last three, four weeks we've been working really hard at training to turn things around and play a certain way. And just the effort and the structures really came out today."
With the match in the balance at three-quarter-time, Johns said he told his players to "maintain the process" and "Play as a team" during his speech.
"You can't win games of football like that if you've got too many individuals in your side," he said.
"They stuck together and really worked hard as a team and ran out the game really well and we finally put a score on the board."
For the Saints Cody Bryan was named their best player, while Mitch Martin and Jacob O'Beirne weren't far behind.
Saints' Angus Martin and Matthew Combe both had their kicking boots on, snagging four goals apiece.
Brothers Mitchell and Lucas Dahlenburg were the Tigers' most impressive, while Fred Stephan chimed in with three goals.
Horsham Demons 94 defeated Southern Mallee Giants 36
After a strong first quarter that saw them six-points in front of the Demons, the Giants fell away to be outscored 78-14 over the next three terms.
The loss sees the Demons move to outright third - one win ahead of the Giants who have played one less game.
Demons' best: Patrick Purcell, Benjamin Janetzki, Hudson Hair, Deek Roberts, Bradley Hartigan, Brody Pope.
Giants' best: Sam White, Sam Bromley-Lynch, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Josh Webster, Luke Mahony, Angus McSweyn.
Dimboola 73 defeated Stawell 70
Dimboola recorded their second win of the season in a thriller over the Warriors.
The Roos trailed by a goal at the final term but rallied to win by three-points.
Roos' best: Jack Landt, Jayden Lehmann, Justin Beugelaar, Matthew Rosier, Billy Hayes, Michael Bowden.
Warriors' best: Thomas Eckel, Cameron Kimber, Ethan Marrow, Shane Field, Jackson Dark, Paul Summers.
Ararat 86 defeated Warrack 18
The Rats dominance continued as they dismantled the Eagles to record their fifth win.
The side had a range of contributors and alongside the Burras are the early season premiership frontrunner.
Rats' best: Alan Batchelor, Jacob Bates, Jordan Cox, Ben Christodoulou, Corey Taylor, Robert Armstrong.
Eagles' best: Ryan McKenzie, Caleb Powell, Matthew Jaensch, Lachie Stewart, Riley Morrow.
*The Wimmera Mail-Times did not have access to the WFNL netball results at the time of publishing.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
