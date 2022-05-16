Kalkee sisters celebrate milestones side-by-side

Reaching a significant games milestone is a special occasion for any athlete.
It's even more memorable when you can share the moment with a sibling who is also celebrating a milestone.
Advertisement
This was exactly what happened for Kalkee sisters Amy Templeton and Mel Schultz when their B Grade side played Edenhope-Apsley in round four.
READ MORE:
The match was Templeton's 200th and Schultz 150th in Kees' colours and culminated in a thrilling one-point win to the Kees.
The fairly private sisters enjoyed the day according to their other sister - Kalkee netball director Bec Hudson - who was at the match and spoke with both siblings regarding this article.
"It was nice to be there," Hudson said.
"Melanie's got three girls that are playing at Kalkee at the moment in the mods, the 13s and the 15s. And my daughter plays in the 13s so they had their nieces all there.
"So we did some nice family photos and the girls held some signs up while they were playing.
Templeton and Schultz' relationship with the Kees began in 2007 in B Grade.
The pair played juniors at the Horsham Demons before Schultz moved away to Geelong.
When she came back she signed with Kalkee - because of husband Steve's association with the club - and Templeton followed suit.
According to Hudson, Schultz' career highlight was winning the B Grade premiership in 2019.
Templeton was also in that side and secured her first premiership in 2018 in C Grade.
Hudson said that Templeton's highlight is that she featured in a premiership with both sisters.
"She played with me in 2018 and then played with Melanie in 2019 in the B Grade," Hudson said.
"We all played together for the first time in 2017 in B Grade at Kalkee.
"That was super special and we've never done it again."
Advertisement
As for what they love about the club that they've been with for so long, Hudson said her sisters love the community aspect.
"For both of them it's about meeting and playing with so many great people over the years," she said.
"Melanie is now watching her own girls that are playing for Kalkee. She loves that Kalkee is such a great family club and community, where everyone looks out for each other.
"Amy is he same and said that Kalkee's got a really great culture and welcoming to new people. It's a great family club."
MORE NEWS:
Advertisement
Apart from Saturday's match, all three sisters have shared many special moments together on the netball court.
"Melanie said it made it extra special to play a milestone with her sister (on Saturday) but also being able to play so many alongside her sister," Hudson said.
"For Amy playing alongside not only Emily but both sisters (has been special).
"She's learned a lot from both sisters and some great coaches along the way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.