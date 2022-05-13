Harcourts 'putting Horsham on the map' with award wins

Harcourts Horsham have swept the Harcourts National Awards, taking home six trophies in an eventful night in Melbourne.
The Wimmera-based agency capped off a successful year, with the agency's five member sales team taking home third place in the award for average number of sales per consultant and a platinum award for number of sales.
Advertisement
Harcourts Horsham's property management team took home a silver award for the number of properties under their management.
Director Mark Clyne and Jock Uebergang also collected personal achievement awards for the number of sales they achieved in the past twelve months.
Mr Uebergang also won a bronze award for exclusive listings in Victoria.
READ MORE:
Six awards marks one more than the agency took home in 2021.
Harcourts Horsham director Mark Clyne was ecstatic about the wins and said the awards wins helped "put Horsham on the map".
"Seven years ago we'd sit there and I'd wonder 'geez, how are we ever going to win any of these awards running a small office in the country'?" Mr Clyne said.
"It's very hard to compete against the city teams, but now seven years later we're right up there with them.
MORE NEWS:
"There were four hundred people in that room on Saturday night, and they've all heard the name Horsham."
Despite the recognition at Harcourts company awards, Mr Clyne praised the teamwork of his agency.
"We've got a good team here at the minute... it hasn't been an easy ride," he said.
"It's taken seven years to build the business up, and you've got to have a good team who are passionate about what they do."
Harcourts present awards annually in March, as it is a New Zealand company, Mr Clyne said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.