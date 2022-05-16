A Wimmera medical leader has stressed that the demand of people coming to her practice is becoming immense.
Lister House Medical Clinic chief executive Amanda Wilson said there was an increased number of people visiting Horsham Respiratory Clinic because of an overflow of medical appointments at Lister House.
"We have more people coming to Horsham Respiratory Clinic, which they should do as our wait time to see a doctor is much less than if they went to a hospital," she said.
Ms Wilson said another issue that her business was facing was staff burnout.
"Our staffing is ok because we had to ramp up our staffing levels because we are running four clinics but the pressure is real though and I'm also concerned about my staff having burnout," she said.
Ms Wilson said Federal Government leaders were not doing enough to attract medical practitioners to places such as Horsham.
"The ratio of patients to doctors should be about one doctor to 1000 patients to maintain good ongoing medical care," she said.
"In the Wimmera, there is one doctor for about 7000 patients. That means seven times the wait time with seven times the amount of pressure.
Grampians Health chief people officer Claire Woods said Grampians Health officials were handling staffing issues by offering professional development opportunities to individuals.
"We're looking at unique ways to fill those gaps, beginning with paid training and professional development opportunities for existing staff as well as opportunities for recruiting to the region," she said.
"We're keen to showcase Grampians Health as an employer of choice and show how great the opportunities for career progression are for those who want them."
Ms Woods said Grampians Health encouraged people to take an Enrolled Nurse Traineeship introduced at their Stawell, Horsham, Dimboola and Edenhope facilities.
"The traineeship is a fantastic opportunity for current staff to upskill, or for people of all ages who are interested in becoming a nurse to undertake a diploma while also being paid," she said.
I am a journalist from the Wimmera working across western Victoria. I cover general news, sport and I have a passion for federal and state politics.
