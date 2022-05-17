'I did it my way' Mallee candidate Claudia Haenel on the campaign trail

Putting a hand up for Federal politics has left independent candidate for Mallee Claudia Haenel beaming as the election heads into its final week.
Ms Haenel spends her days on the final stretch at Horsham's early voting centre at the Anglican Church on Andrew Street, trying to drum up support.
However, the Mallee hopeful is upbeat about the experience despite long odds.
"It's been great for me, it's a win-win. If I win, then that's fantastic. Then obviously then I step into that space and I'd be very honored to represent the communities of Mallee," Ms Haenel said.
"But if I don't, it's almost a win because I will be so much richer for the experience in my local government council."
A day on the campaign trail for the Mallee hopeful begins early and ends late.
"If I was on the road, it's up very early to fit in a walk, and some social media and correspondence before would hit the road for a coffee date at 10, then I'd be somewhere else for lunch and somewhere else in the afternoon.
"I'd do more correspondence at the end of the day and plan my next.
"If I'm here at the poll booths it's it's like 5am start to get me here at six to set up and be ready for to stay from eight 'til eight."
With funding mainly coming out of her pocket, campaigning as an independent has meant some sacrifices, Ms Haenel said.
"I have had to be cost-effective and so therefore I haven't, I've had to fit in, in my trips to be efficient," Ms Haenel said.
"I haven't been able to do it a heck of a lot of advertising.
"That's had to be at a minimum.
"But you know what, at the end of the day, I can turn around and say, well, I did it my way, as a standalone independent."
"I don't have the big backing of say other independents... that's not me; I'm standing alone and I can turn around and honestly say I did it my way and that it was truly independent and truly for the community."
Ms Haenel said integrity was a concern she shared with voters.
"I've been big on integrity in government of late, I believe that it's important to bring integrity back to all levels of government from local, state to Federal," she said.
"If there's one thing I get asked about what what the community wants, it's integrity. It's a big one, people are concerned about it."
Ms Haenel said she would support a strong, independent Federal ICAC.
Another big issue, particularly for voters in the Wimmera, is transport, according to Ms Haenel.
"People want roads, rail and runways... that's what they're really wanting here," Ms Haenel said.
"Obviously (rail) services are at a state level, but the infrastructure required for that... there's great conversations about European companies being able to provide fast train infrastructure that also provide for good freight service."
"it'd be totally fantastic... to be able to interconnect our major centres with something like that."
"It's a big vision, but I think we need big visions to take us forward.
"We've got to be brave and step in and advocate to get the money back into communities."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
