A mother's fashion faux pas frustration

It's always at around this time of year that I realise why I have so many clothes in my wardrobe - especially those bulky space hogging coats.
That recent arctic blast confirmed the necessity to layer-up, wrapping as much fabric as possible around our bodies during the month of May.
From here on in, time saved painting my toenails will be invested in balancing on one leg as I wriggle my toes into my thick opaque tights, then repeat, and lace, buckle or zip-up my long leather boots.
The time I devoted to waxing my legs will be transferred to scarf tying and feeding my fingers into my winter gloves...once I rediscover them (it's an annual thing).
I know exactly where my hats are, but do I go that far? Hat hair is a disaster, and I'm not always feeling bold enough to carry off that crowning fashion statement.
Being a mother of the most responsible kind, I am constantly reminding my three daughters to dress warmly and take a coat/tissue/lip balm everywhere they go - and don't they love it!
When my eldest daughter, surviving amidst the harsh cold concrete of the city, showed an interest in a woollen hat around the time of her 20th birthday, I immediately went way overboard, diving headfirst into hat-making mode and whipping-up a couple of the loveliest navy check, satin lined, train driver hats that are getting around this darling little planet we call Earth.
Incredibly pleased with myself for creating such a smart warm useful item of clothing, quite similar to the ridiculously expensive one my beloved had tried on in the department store, there was no doubt I was headed for heart break.
On receiving the belated birthday gift, my offspring explained her lack lustre response on the unfortunate revelations of an online exposé of this year's biggest fashion trends. The hat most on pointe in 2022 is apparently the bucket hat.
I'm not even joking. No wonder I'm finding it hard to keep up; surely the bucket hat has never been in fashion!?
Hey, crochet clothing, long white boots and wearing a hoody under a blazer is also 'in' this year, so don't go trying to make sense of the whole situation, it's not meant to be understood.
