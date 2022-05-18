The Horsham Demons Under 18 women's football team are having a ball of a year, winning the first five straight games of the Western Victoria Female Football League season.
Coach Terry Arnel said he "couldn't be happier" with his side's blistering start.
Advertisement
"We've got a pretty strong team this year; we've gone through the first round of playing everyone and haven't dropped a game as yet," Arnel said.
"We're feeling fairly confident we can feature in the finals series, which will be in six weeks' time probably."
The Demons campaign started with an eight-point win over Portland at home, followed by an 111-point thrashing of Terang-Mortlake on the road in Terang.
READ MORE:
A twenty-point victory over 2021 minor premiers South Warrnambool cemented the Demons' position as the team to beat, a feat no team has looked like accomplishing.
A 75-point victory over Warrnmabool Blues and a second win over Portland, this time by 69-points, has meant Horsham now sits comfortably on top of the table, with a whopping percentage of 556.45.
However, Arnel said one of the biggest highlights of the year was the side's growth off the field.
"We've had a lot of new girls joining the group, which has been great," Arnel said.
"And just to see the progression in the ones that are in maybe the second or third year.
"That's really all we're running the program and entering the team is just to give them those pathways to compete and advance their footy, their skills and their development."
MORE NEWS:
The Demons haven't been immune from the pressures of COVID-19, however Arnel said the side had managed to adapt to changing conditions so far.
"We've got a kind of reasonably sound group of about 20 to 23 girls," Arnel said.
"Not all of them are available every week, but the smallest team we've put out is probably around 15.
Advertisement
"But even if you play without benches it has its positives, because everyone gets a go and you can move players around."
Meanwhile, the Demons senior women's side are also sitting comfortably on the top of the table, having only lost one game and won five.
OTHER NEWS:
Coach Sam Rintoule and Bethany Bates have gathered a member list of around 35 women for this year's side.
With an emphasis on either beginning their football journey or continuing it from prior U18 experience, the women's team has become very entertaining and very social, according to Arnel.
Advertisement
"They also, like the U18 team, are hoping to feature strongly in this year's final series which commences early July."
One of those wins came over second-placed Warrnambool South, a 51-point mauling that puts the Demons in a strong position heading into the second half of the season.
Following on from this, Horsham's most recent win was a strong, 20-point victory over third-placed Hamilton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.