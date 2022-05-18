The Wimmera Mail-Times

Demons girls, women off to a flyer in the Western Victoria Female Football League

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:13am, first published 2:00am
SKY HIGH: Horsham's Elle Treloar leaps over a Warrnambool Blue player for a mark against in round 5. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Horsham Demons Under 18 women's football team are having a ball of a year, winning the first five straight games of the Western Victoria Female Football League season.

