Horsham's Gavin 'Bear' Hynam says a personal tragedy was the impetus for him to begin his volunteering journey.
Mr Hynam lost his eldest son, Preston, 14 years ago in tragic circumstances. Preston was 21-years-old at the time.
Advertisement
The event changed the way he viewed the world and turned to volunteering as a way to process and cope with the loss of his son.
"After that, I viewed the world a bit differently. Not necessarily in a bad way, in a more compassionate way," he said.
"I started looking for something to help me deal with the grief of the loss of my eldest son. Volunteering just felt like the right thing."
READ MORE:
Mr Hynam was one of many community volunteers to be honoured as part of National Volunteer Week - from May 16 to 22.
He has volunteered for more than a decade with the Centre for Participation's L2P learner drivers' program, which provides driving instructors to learners looking to move ahead to their probationary licence.
Mr Hynam said he gained satisfaction from providing help and mentoring to the students in the program, who were often from disadvantaged backgrounds.
I started looking for something to help me deal with the grief of the loss of my eldest son. Volunteering just felt like the right thing
"It is my passion and it is my way of helping deal with my loss," he said.
"Every young person that I can help get a licence has taken another step towards being able to be independent and make something of their life."
Beyond L2P, Mr Hynam has also volunteered as a mentor with the Warracknabeal Youth Action Council.
He also has a passion for cars and drag racing - as president of the Wimmera Drag Racing Club he has provided mentorship and opportunities to young people looking to get involved with motorsport.
"We coach kids in motorkhanas, so we set up short courses with bollards. It is a lot of fun," he said.
"If they have come through our program we can mentor them into the strip for drag racing in club cars."
With a lack of social services, resources and infrastructure in many small towns in the Wimmera, Mr Hynam said volunteering was incredibly important to help the next generation succeed.
OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
"I think it is really important. Because of that very reason - there are less opportunities out here, especially for our youth.
"My focus at the moment while I am still working full-time is just the L2P program. Later when I run out of puff I will be able to continue volunteering, driving the bus, or whatever it may be.
"I think volunteering is extremely important."
Every young person that I can help get a licence has taken another step towards being able to be independent and make something of their life
He encouraged anyone interested to go out and try volunteering for a community organisation.
Advertisement
"I get way more out of volunteering than I put in," he said.
"One of the young ladies I teach, she got her licence this week. It is so good to see. I get a really great feeling knowing that she now has her licence.
"Everyone should give volunteering a go. You will find out it is not what you think. You get way more back out of volunteering than what you give."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.