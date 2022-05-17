The Wimmera landscape and Horsham's post-settlement history have influenced the design of a bold new city sculpture to be erected over the coming weeks.
The six-metre interpretive structure will stand proudly on the edge of Sawyer Park and welcome visitors and residents travelling via the Western Highway and O'Callaghans Parade.
Advertisement
Foundation works started in May and the project is due to be finished in June.
Mayor Robyn Gulline said the objective of the project was to communicate the vision of Horsham as a regional city dedicated to supporting the values of sustainability, the environment, agriculture, and its people.
READ MORE:
"The sculpture will feature four blade-shaped and individually coloured structures, representing sky, land, light and shade," Cr Gulline said.
"It will reflect the character of the Wimmera, taking inspiration from agriculture and the native flora of the region," she said.
Stencilling, historically used on wheat and wool bales, will take the form of laser cut transparent words that will encourage people to investigate the sculpture's details that are inscribed on the back of the blades.
Featured stories include 'Sawyer Bricks', about a local family who ran a brick manufacturing business near the site and who Sawyer Park is named after.
OTHER NEWS:
'Ebb and Flow' tells a story of the river. 'Crate Pool' recalls an early swimming area on the river and 'Horsham Vision' outlines plans for the city's future.
Landscaping and accessible paths will be built around the sculpture once it's completed.
New entry signage on the fringes of Horsham will follow later in the year on the Western Highway (both entries Melbourne and Adelaide) along with updated signage along the riverfront.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.