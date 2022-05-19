Edenhope-Apsley's Matt Butler put on a goalkicking display in round five that would have made Tony Lockett and Jason Dunstall proud
The key-forward terrorised Natimuk United by slotting a mammoth 20 goals as the Saints went onto triumph 48-201.
Advertisement
"It was pretty unbelievable, it was awesome," Butler said of his feat.
READ MORE:
"I had really good service from the midfield, we had a really great team effort on the weekend which was awesome.
"Playing full forward gives me a fair bit of space to run around which is good.
"I had a lot of luck as well."
In total Butler had 30 shots at goal; 20 converted, six behinds and four shots out on the full, in windy conditions.
What makes his performance even more impressive is the fact that he only transitioned from the backline at the beginning of 2022.
Butler's previous best goal haul was seven goals in one game and he has already kicked 36 goals in 2022 from just four appearances.
The Saints' spearhead looks a good chance of winning the League's leading goalkicker award but will have to make the most of his chances; due to living in Adelaide he only plays every second week.
After a tough draw, the Saints currently sit seventh after five rounds, with two wins and three losses but look to be finding their touch.
"We're happy enough," Butler said.
"We're just trying not to get ahead of ourselves because we've seen what Kalkee and Jeparit have done to us in close games.
READ MORE:
"So were just trying to hopefully get some players back and play four quarters of footy because that's something we've really struggled to do this year."
Advertisement
Butler - who has a substantial family connection with the Saints - said he is "loving playing football at Edenhope-Apsley".
"Obviously COVID sort of stuffed that around and then I played in Mount Barker last year and just missed all the boys.
"I play with my brothers at Edenhope and gee I love playing with them. It's really, really special."
Family or not, Butler didn't receive any special treatment from his siblings after Saturday's match.
"So I went to the pub and my brothers made me pay," he laughed.
"They said 'you kicked 20 you've got to buy us some beers'!"
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.