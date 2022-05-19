One of the Southern Mallee Giants most loyal servants notched a mighty milestone in round five of the Wimmera A Grade netball competition.
In their match against the Demons, Trudi Cook played her 300th senior match for the club - which includes games with the Hopetoun Devils before their merger with Beulah to become the Giants in 2015.
"I was quite humbled and really proud to be part of a club for so long," Cook said of the milestone.
"To achieve 300 games is a huge achievement for me."
Cook started her senior journey with the Devils when she was just 13.
The Giants' defender remembered spending a couple of years in B Grade before making her A Grade debut when she was around 15.
"I started quite young but that's what happens in small country towns," she said.
"Because I played defence there wasn't many defenders around, so I suppose it was probably by default that I even got a game."
Since then, Cook has gone onto become a pillar in defence for the Devils and now the Giants across A and B Grade.
She has accrued a collection of club best and fairest awards, all the while contributing off the court just as much as she does on.
Some of the roles Cook has held include club president, coach of club and interleague teams, umpire, as well as helping out in the club's kitchen over the years.
Unfortunately Cook hasn't quite been able to nab herself a premiership and was deprived of a good chance in 2021 with the season's cancellation.
The Giants were the minor-premiers in that season and were the widely-tipped premiership favourites heading into the finals.
While Cook does hope to achieve the ultimate glory before she retires she said its not the reason she plays netball.
"I just love getting out there with a group of mates and it's time out," she said.
"Especially being a mother it's time where you're out there and you get to be yourself."
Rather than pinpoint a specific highlight from her playing career, Cook spoke highly of the fact she gets to play with her mates week-in-week-out.
"Over 300 games I haven't played two consecutive seasons with the same people," she said.
"I've always played defence and I've never played with the same partner.
"That's probably been a highlight to meet so many people along the way. and play with different people and under different coaches. Even now at 35 I'm still learning how to play netball."
When asked what she loved about the Giants Cook referenced the club's "friendly culture".
"It's about getting together and a sense of belonging," she said.
"I think that's what community sport brings to small towns. It's not only the active, healthy lifestyle, it's a sense of belonging.
"It's the culture that was at the Devils and carried, if not got better at the Giants. Just working together and getting things done for everyone - not just seniors."
At 35-years-old Cook said she aims to keep playing until her body will "no longer allow it", which means a 400th appearance could be on the cards.
"It will take a fair bit to try and stop me from getting to 400," she said.
"Except for age, age might step in.
"I definitely aim to get there. I don't think I'll be in A Grade though."
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport.
