A homelessness advocate says there is a shortage of affordable housing and rental properties in the Wimmera.
Uniting Victoria and Tasmania senior manager for homelessness, Adam Liversage, said the shortage made it more challenging to find safe and secure accommodation for people in need.
He said Uniting Wimmera workers had supported 85 people into emergency housing, 79 people into motels, and another five into caravan parks in the past three months.
"On any given night, there are people right across the Wimmera experiencing homelessness," he said.
"Some are sleeping on the streets, going house to house, or are simply unable to afford to rent."
Mr Liversage said individuals who slept rough in parks, garden beds and underpasses often felt unsafe.
"Here in the Wimmera we see young people, families and older people sleeping in cars," he said.
Mr Liversage said people in need often found it difficult to find rental accommodation.
"They have minimal possessions and funds to meet their most basic needs, let alone be able to afford to break into the rental market," he said.
Mr Liversage said he empathised with individuals who could not find safe accommodation.
"We know how devastating it is to be without a home and we understand how much of a difference having a home of their own helps," he said.
"We work closely with other support agencies and our partners in local regions to find suitable accommodation for people as close to their own community as quickly as possible."
To mitigate the at risk housing issue, the Victorian Government is dispatching more than 100 modular homes across regional Victoria, including Horsham.
More than $30 million in funding was invested to build 114 modular homes, which are either in construction, being assembled on site, ready to move in or already tenanted.
"It can be hard to provide services to regional areas sometimes and these modular homes are a great compromise of local and non-local businesses to work together to create housing where it is needed," Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney said.
The modular homes are built in a factory and shipped to mostly regional areas, where construction shortages and supply issues can often impact the timing of building new houses.
The new homes have created more than 200 jobs across the state, with a focus on using local businesses to assessable, install and connect the homes to services.
All properties include energy efficient appliances, solar panels, heat pump hot water services and good site orientation to capture north and south light, which means more comfortable and cost-effective homes.
Minister for Housing Richard Wynne the modular houses address a need to provide housing for those who need it.
"We are not only building new homes, we are building communities," he said.
"These homes will provide hope, dignity and stability for people living here so they feel part of a community and get ahead and thrive."
The modular homes are being delivered under the State Government's Building New Homes to Fight Homelessness program, which is providing 1000 new public housing properties across the State.
