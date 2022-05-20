The Wimmera Mail-Times

Demons out to challenge high-flying Burras | WFNL R6 Preview

MH
By Matt Hughes
May 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHALLENGE: The Horsham Demons travel to Minyip to face the Burras in round six of the WFNL. Picture: MATT HUGHES

Round six of the Wimmera Football Netball League senior football competition features four quality matches that could have huge implications on the ladder.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MH

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.