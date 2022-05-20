Demons out to challenge high-flying Burras | WFNL R6 Preview

Round six of the Wimmera Football Netball League senior football competition features four quality matches that could have huge implications on the ladder.
Fresh from the bye, undefeated Minyip-Murtoa will face a test when they host the Horsham Demons.
The Burras have been pushed in several of their matches this year and the Demons look to have found some rhythm after their 58-point-win over the Giants in round five.
Still, a Burras team playing at home is a scary prospect for any opponent.
Out at Beulah and the Southern Mallee Giants versus Ararat looms as an intriguing encounter.
The undefeated Rats have been the most dominant team of the first five rounds but will need to bring their A game when they make the trek almost two hours north.
The Giants are coming off an un-Giants-like 58 point loss to the Horsham Demons and will no doubt be looking to bounce back and seize their opportunities against a classy outfit.
The Giants will need to improve their accuracy if they are to be any chance after they finished with 4.12 against the Demons.
Stawell versus Warrack should be a quality contest between two sides that could be fighting for the bottom couple of finals' positions, come year's end.
After their triumph over the Demons in round four the Eagles were brought back to Earth with a 68 point loss to the Rats in round five.
Still, the Rats are a strong side and the Eagles will see their clash with the Warriors as a winnable match.
The Warriors fell just three points short in their round five clash against Dimboola which will give them motivation heading into the match.
The final match between Dimboola and Nhill shapes as a must-win for the Roos.
The Roos have two victories for the season and if they defeat the winless Tigers they will move to zero points for the season after they were docked 12 premiership points before the season started.
If the Roos are to make finals it is crucial they win games against lesser-fancied opponents.
The Tigers won't go down without a fight however and showed immense determination in their loss to the Horsham Saints in round five.
The Tigers were neck-and-neck with the Saints until mid-way through the third quarter.
In the A Grade netball, Minyip-Murtoa versus the Demons looks to be a blockbuster.
The Demons are undefeated in 2022, while the Burras have lost just one game.
The Demons flexed their muscle against the Giants in round five with a 19 point win and will go in confident against the Burras who had the bye.
Second-placed Ararat face a challenge in Beulah against the fifth-placed Giants.
The Rats are one of the teams to beat in 2022 and had a convincing 12-point win over the Eagles in round five.
The Giants - in fifth place - would love to claim a big scalp like the Rats and will have the home-court advantage.
Finally, Stawell versus Warrack could be the tightest affair of the lot.
Both sides are without a win for 2022, although the Warriors came mighty close against the Roos in round four - falling three points short of victory.
The Eagles were also competitive in their loss to the powerhouse Demons.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
