A reality television star is coming to Horsham for a networking event that will showcase the region's food, wine and beer.
Popular MasterChef and Australian Celebrity Survivor contestant Khanh Ong will be at the Maydale Pavilion on Tuesday May 31.
Born in an Indonesian refugee camp, Mr Ong spent his formative years in Australia as a DJ and first came to prominence in 2018 when he made the semi-finals of MasterChef at 25-years-old.
A year later, he was cast on a TV cooking show, signed a book deal, and remains a business partner at successful Melbourne restaurant The George on Collins.
He also appeared as a contestant on Australian Survivor and returned to MasterChef for the 2020 series.
Horsham Rural City Council is presenting the event in partnership with West Vic Business.
It aims to recognise the Wimmera business community's tenacity and strength demonstrated throughout the pandemic.
Entry is $15 for West Vic Business members, $25 for non-members and $10 for students.
Tickets can be purchased online.
