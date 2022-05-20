Swifts versus Jeparit-Rainbow shapes as a compelling watch in round six of the Horsham District Football Netball League senior football competition.
Swifts have only lost won game for the season and put on an imperious showing against Taylors Lake in round five.
In that victory Matthew Healy was dominant up front, slotting five goals and was named his side's best player.
The Storm - who just fell short against Kalkee in round five - look a certainty to be contending for finals at the end of the year.
Peter Weir has been a standout in the forward line for the Storm and kicked five goals against the Kees.
Against Edenhope-Apsley Pimpinio will be aiming to bounce back from their 108 point loss to Rupanyup.
That won't be easy however, as their opponents in the Saints defeated Natimuk United by 153 points in round five.
The Tigers will be relieved knowing that Matt Butler - who kicked 20 goals in that match - is set to miss as he is only available every second week.
At Cameron Oval, Laharum will have their hands full against Kalkee.
The Demons were competitive against Noradjuha-Quantong in round five and will need to bring that same intensity if they are to challenge the Kees.
The Kees have only lost one match so far in 2022 and will be riding a high after their narrow victory over the Storm.
Natimuk United will an improved showing when they take on Harrow-Balmoral.
The Rams copped a battering against the Saints and it won't get easier against the table-topping Roos who are a force to be reckoned with.
Taylors Lake face a similar challenge when they take on Rupanyup.
The Lakers are still looking for their first win, while Rupanyup are a top-two contender.
In the final match, Kaniva-Leeor United do battle with Noradjuha-Quantong.
The Cougars will need something special from their players if they are to take it to the Bombers, who look to have found their groove.
In the A Grade netball, all eyes will be glued to the top-of-the-table clash between Kalkee and Laharum - the only undefeated sides after five rounds.
The Kees received a forfeit from the COVID-19-impacted Storm on Saturday so should be fresh.
The Demons on the other hand inflicted a comprehensive defeat on the Bombers in round five.
Demon Maddie Iredell was in fine form during that match shooting 28 goals and will play a significant role in Saturday's match.
Both the Demons and the Kees will be hungry for a victory which could ultimately decide who wins the minor premiership in a few months time.
In the other headline match, third-placed Kaniva-Leeor United face fourth-placed Noradjuha-Quantong in what should be a close contest.
In round five the Cougars had a confidence-building win over Harrow-Balmoral, while the Bombers went down to the Demons.
Abby Croft was lethal in attack, shooting 43 goals for the Cougars in their win.
The Bombers defenders will no doubt be focused on locking her down.
A win to Harrow-Balmoral against Pimpinio could see the Southern Roos move into the top-four.
Ninth-placed Pimpinio will have renewed confidence however, after their 20 point victory over Rupanyup in round five.
Swifts versus Jeparit-Rainbow is also a match between two evenly-matched teams that is worth keeping an eye on.
Both teams should be fit and firing after both had a week off.
Last but not least, 7th-placed Edenhope-Apsley will look to earn consecutive wins when they play 9th-placed Pimpinio.
Both sides will see the match as a winnable game.
Rupanyup have the bye as Taylors Lake aren't fielding an A Grade side in 2022.
