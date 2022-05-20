Mallee voters bypassed on social media

While television and print adverts appear to be at an all time high, targeted social media adverts within the Federal division of Mallee remain low.
A report from social media giant Facebook's ad library showed incumbent Nationals MP Dr Anne Webster spent only $5873 on adverts in the past 90 days, equating for more than half of her overall spend since taking office in 2019.
To date, Dr Webster is the only candidate to spend money on advertising through Facebook, which pales comparison to the targeted the parties themselves.
The report revealed Labor's national and Victorian branches had injected almost $460,000 into Facebook ads in Victoria since February, making it the biggest spender on social media.
Nationally the opposition has spent $1.58 million.
The Liberal Party spent a fraction of Labor's budget on Facebook advertising, spending just $384,754 in the past 90 days.
The Liberal Party's Victorian branch spent $189,840 across the state, making it the second highest in Victoria; however, Josh Frydenburg's office almost matched the total, spending $186,122 since February.
Dr Monique Ryan, Mr Frydenburg's political opponent, was close, with $129,240 allocated.
Her backers, advocacy group Climate 200, devoted $90,239 to Facebook advertisements.
The United Australia Party and Clive Palmer have plunged $756,066 into Facebook advertisements in the past 90 days, with just $127,885 aimed at Victorian users.
The Australian Electoral Commission spent $161,533 keeping Victorian voters informed on the election, and $651,322 nationally.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
