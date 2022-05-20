The Wimmera Mail-Times

Mallee voters bypassed on social media

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPEND: To date, Dr Webster is the only candidate to spend money on advertising through Facebook, which pales comparison to the targeted the parties themselves. Picture: FILE

While television and print adverts appear to be at an all time high, targeted social media adverts within the Federal division of Mallee remain low.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.