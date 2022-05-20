After two rounds played on the artificial surface at Dimboola, the Wimmera's hockey players got their first taste of grass hockey on Saturday, with round three of the Wimmera Hockey Association season hosted at Anzac Park in Warracknabeal.
In the Open division, the Warrack Hoops went down by one goal scored late in an otherwise very even match for the second week in a row.
Advertisement
The Yanac Tigers enjoyed marginally more control of the ball throughout the game, but some great work by the Hoops defence, which included successfully defending eight penalty corners, curtailed the reigning premiers' usual free-flowing game style that saw them win their first two games by six goals each.
READ MORE:
At the other end of the ground, the Hoops created some pressure, but the Tigers' defence was equal to the task and preserved their perfect defensive record in 2022.
The only score came with just three minutes of play remaining when a scrambly field goal attempt got through the Hoops' defence.
After that, neither team could create any more scoring attempts in the little time that remained, and the Tigers kept their undefeated record intact and moved one game clear on top of the ladder, while the Hoops remain winless and outside the top four.
The Horsham Hurricanes reminded all opponents that they are a challenger this year with a four-goal win over the Nhill Rangers.
They established a lead early, with three goals in the first half, and although the Nhill team's play improved as the game progressed, they couldn't score themselves, but they did restrict the Hurricanes to only one goal after halftime, setting the four-goal final margin.
The Kaniva Cobras moved into second place on the ladder after a comfortable win over the Dimboola Burras.
Warrack and Yanac played a tight match in the Women's division that finished in Yanac's favour by one goal.
The play was even in the first half, with Yanac creating more attacking moves, but the Warrack defence held firm, and the teams went into halftime without anything on the scoreboard.
Yanac increased their control in the second half but were still not dominating, although they did wear down the Warrack defence and scored once, which proved to be enough to record their first win for the season.
Strong attacking by the Horsham Jets allowed them to establish a three-goal lead by halftime in their game against the Nhill Thunderbirds, and after resetting during the break, the 'Birds started the second half strongly and restricted the Jets to just one more goal for the game.
In the Under 16s, the Horsham Bombers bounced back from a loss last week to outlast the Nhill Leopards and score a narrow two goals to one victory, and the Yanac Warriors continued their perfect season with a five-goal win against the Warrack Revengers.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.