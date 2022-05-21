WFNL netball - Annabelle Price
Advertisement
The Round three winner of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Ararat 17 and Under netballer Annabelle Price.
Annabelle has taken on a lead role this year as Captain of the Ararat Football Netball Club 17 and Under netball team, as voted by her teammates.
READ MORE:
Congratulations Annabelle, you are a very worthy beneficiary of the award and the Ararat Football Netball Club are extremely proud of you.
WFNL football - Shannon Taylor
The Round three winner of the Spirit of Football award for 2022 Wimmera Football Netball League season was Warrack Eagles Under 17 footballer Shannon Taylor.
Shannon is playing his first year in the Under 17's.
Not only has he grown in height but also grown in skill and his ability to read and contest the ball.
Shannon is a talented midfielder with plenty of speed and is a great asset to the team.
Congratulations on this award, well deserved Shannon from the Warrack Eagles Football Netball Club.
HDFNL football - Caleb Hurley
The Round three winner of the Spirit of Football award for the 2022 Horsham District Football Netball League season Rupanyup Under 17 footballer Caleb Hurley.
This is an excellent achievement for Caleb who plays Under 17s for Rupanyup. He also steps up to play reserves and seniors regularly.
Caleb has shown commitment to his team and club whilst displaying a dedication to training and a passion for the game.
Advertisement
Well done Caleb, Rupanyup Football Netball Club is extremely proud of you.
HDFNL netball - Tylea Scrimizzi
The Round three winner of the Horsham and District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award was Rupanyup 17 and Under Netballer Tylea Scrimizzi.
Tylea is a new junior addition to club as of 2022, bringing strong defence across the court.
Her ability to read the play makes her an asset to the team, backed by great sportsmanship and enthusiasm towards all players.
Advertisement
Her versatility and attitude, make her a coach's dream.
The Rupanyup football netball club would like to congratulate Tylea on her efforts in receiving the Blue-Ribbon award.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Matt is a journalist at the Wimmera Mail Times, who predominantly focuses on sport. He studied journalism at La Trobe University and is originally from Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.