Blue Ribbon award round four winners

WFNL Netball
The Round 4 winner of the Wimmera Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball award Dimboola Under 17 Netballer Isobelle Schorback. Issobelle is a valued member of the Dimboola Football Netball Club playing in our Under 17 side this year.
Advertisement
Issy leads by example both on and off the court and is a well-respected by both her teammates and opponents. A strong and fair competitor, Issy's versatility and height sees her capably slot in at both ends of the court, and even through the midcourt.
READ MORE:
Her agile footwork, strong rebounding, defensive reach and composure when under pressure are just some of Issy's list of strengths. Dimboola Football Netball Club believe Issy is a worthy recipient of the Blue Ribbon Spirit of Netball award and are extremely proud of her efforts. Congratulations Belle!
WFNL Football
The Round 4 winner of the WFNL Spirit of Football Award was Ararat Under 17 footballer Teague Vincent.
Teague joined the Ararat Football Netball Club this year as a top-age player, looking to extend himself as a footballer and play with his mates. From Day 1, Teague stepped up and assisted the top-age Ararat players throughout the pre-season, slotting into The Rats seamlessly.
Teague shows courage and leadership on and off the field and will do whatever task asked of him without complaint, from swinging him through the midfield or centre half back, to picking up cones or guiding our younger players during training.
Teague has been a wonderful asset to the Ararat Football Netball Club. Congratulations Teague on your award.
HDFNL Netball
The Round 4 winner of the Horsham District Football Netball League Blue Ribbon Foundation Spirit of Netball Award was Stawell Swifts Under 17 Netballer Paige Davies.
Paige has demonstrated her abilities through stepping up and supporting the Under 17 team. She is an important part of our team and can easily play in a variety of positions on the netball court.
Paige shows confidence and never drops her head no matter what the situation. This is such an honour to receive this Spirit of Netball award while still competing in the Under 15 team.
Paige will continue to shine for many years to come. Congratulations Paige on your Spirit of Netball Award from CKS Swift's FNC and the Under 17 coaches team.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.